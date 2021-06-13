Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paynes Creek

Paynes Creek News Beat
 9 days ago

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvTtv400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paynes Creek, CA
