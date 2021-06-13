Cancel
Grenora, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grenora

Grenora News Watch
 9 days ago

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvTs2L00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Grenora

(GRENORA, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grenora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.