Elk City Daily Weather Forecast
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.