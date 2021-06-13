Cancel
Elk City, ID

Elk City Daily Weather Forecast

Elk City News Flash
 9 days ago

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvTqGt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk City, ID
With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

