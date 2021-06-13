Cancel
Corona, NM

Sunday set for rain in Corona — 3 ways to make the most of it

Corona Daily
 9 days ago

(CORONA, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Corona, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvTpOA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Corona Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

