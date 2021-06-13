Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
 9 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvTokf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

