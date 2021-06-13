Soda Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.