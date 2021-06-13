Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Weather Forecast For Mitchell

Posted by 
Mitchell Journal
 9 days ago

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvTnrw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

