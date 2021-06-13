Weather Forecast For Mitchell
MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
