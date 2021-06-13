Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paisley, OR

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Paisley News Beat
Paisley News Beat
 9 days ago

(PAISLEY, OR) A sunny Sunday is here for Paisley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paisley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvTmzD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paisley News Beat

Paisley News Beat

Paisley, OR
3
Followers
62
Post
80
Views
ABOUT

With Paisley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paisley, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Paisley, ORPosted by
Paisley News Beat

Paisley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Paisley: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while