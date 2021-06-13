Cancel
Imlay, NV

Weather Forecast For Imlay

Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 9 days ago

IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvTl6U00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

