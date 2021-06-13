Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, UT

Glendale is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 9 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) A sunny Sunday is here for Glendale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvThZa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale Voice

Glendale Voice

Glendale, UT
3
Followers
79
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Ut#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glendale, UTPosted by
Glendale Voice

Glendale Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glendale: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Isolated rain showers then scattered t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then scattered t-storms during the day;
Glendale, UTPosted by
Glendale Voice

Glendale calendar: Coming events

1. Critical Care: The Team Approach (Sep 13 - 17, 2021); 2. BRIGHT STAR in Kanab| June 18 - 26; 3. Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit (Kanab); 4. Live Music at the Stage Coach Grill Springdale in The Majestic View Lodge; 5. Chicken Processing;