Arthur Daily Weather Forecast
ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.