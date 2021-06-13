Cancel
Coin, IA

Sunday has sun for Coin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Coin Bulletin
 9 days ago

(COIN, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvTd2g00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

