Tower City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 26 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.