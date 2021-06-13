Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tower City, ND

Tower City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tower City Daily
Tower City Daily
 9 days ago

TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0aSvTc9x00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tower City Daily

Tower City Daily

Tower City, ND
0
Followers
80
Post
633
Views
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tower City, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tower City, NDPosted by
Tower City Daily

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(TOWER CITY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tower City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!