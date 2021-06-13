Tower City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
