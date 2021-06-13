Sunday rain in Index meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(INDEX, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Index Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Index:
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.