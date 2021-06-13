Cancel
Index, WA

Sunday rain in Index meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Index Daily
 9 days ago

(INDEX, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Index Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Index:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSvTbHE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

