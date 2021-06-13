Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Leipzig, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in New Leipzig

Posted by 
New Leipzig Daily
New Leipzig Daily
 9 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Leipzig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM7Fz_0aSvTZSe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig, ND
0
Followers
64
Post
52
Views
ABOUT

With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Leipzig, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New Leipzig, NDPosted by
New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Leipzig: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly
New Leipzig, NDPosted by
New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Leipzig: Sunday, June 20: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the
New Leipzig, NDPosted by
New Leipzig Daily

Wednesday has sun for New Leipzig — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Leipzig. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.