Petrolia Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain Showers Likely
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
