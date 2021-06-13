Delmita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.