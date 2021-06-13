Cancel
Michigan, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Michigan

Michigan Voice
 9 days ago

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCOWx_0aSvTSHZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Michigan, ND
ABOUT

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

