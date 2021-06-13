Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elida, NM

Elida Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elida Journal
Elida Journal
 9 days ago

ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvTROq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elida Journal

Elida Journal

Elida, NM
5
Followers
70
Post
281
Views
ABOUT

With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elida, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELIDA, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Elida, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ELIDA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!