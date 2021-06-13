Cancel
Effie, MN

Weather Forecast For Effie

Effie Post
 9 days ago

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvTQW700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

