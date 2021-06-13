Weather Forecast For Effie

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.