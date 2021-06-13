Navajo Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NAVAJO DAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
