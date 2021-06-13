Cancel
Vaughn, NM

Vaughn Daily Weather Forecast

Vaughn Journal
 9 days ago

VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvTOzt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

With Vaughn Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

