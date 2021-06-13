Cancel
Metaline Falls Daily Weather Forecast

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 9 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSvTN7A00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny

    • High 77 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

