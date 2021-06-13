Metaline Falls Daily Weather Forecast
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny
- High 77 °F, low
- Light wind
