Metaline Falls Daily Weather Forecast

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny High 77 °F, low Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.