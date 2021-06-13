Cancel
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 9 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) A sunny Sunday is here for Grand Marais, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Marais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvTMER00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

