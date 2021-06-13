Sharon Grove Daily Weather Forecast
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
