4-Day Weather Forecast For Angoon

ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



