Supai, AZ

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Supai

Supai Digest
Supai Digest
 9 days ago

(SUPAI, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Supai. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Supai:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvTIhX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Supai, AZ
