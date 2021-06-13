Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dell City, TX

Dell City is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Dell City News Beat
Dell City News Beat
 9 days ago

(DELL CITY, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Dell City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dell City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db1zN_0aSvTDHu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dell City News Beat

Dell City News Beat

Dell City, TX
1
Followers
61
Post
30
Views
ABOUT

With Dell City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dell City, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Dell City, TXPosted by
Dell City News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Dell City

(DELL CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dell City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!