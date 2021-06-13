San Simeon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
