Geneseo, KS

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 9 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Geneseo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Geneseo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvTAdj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Geneseo, KS

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
