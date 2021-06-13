Beverly Weather Forecast
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
