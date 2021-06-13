Cancel
Beverly, WA

Beverly Weather Forecast

Beverly Daily
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvT74n00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

