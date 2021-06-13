Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.