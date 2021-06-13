Cancel
Lake George, CO

Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 9 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvT2fA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saturday has sun for Lake George — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake George. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!