Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



