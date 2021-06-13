Cancel
Austin, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

Austin News Beat
Austin News Beat
 9 days ago

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvT1mR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

