Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, GA

Sunday rain in Fargo: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Fargo Updates
Fargo Updates
 9 days ago

(FARGO, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fargo Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvSyE400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fargo Updates

Fargo Updates

Fargo, GA
4
Followers
80
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Rrb#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fargo, GAPosted by
Fargo Updates

Weather Forecast For Fargo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fargo: Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Slight chance of showers and
Fargo, GAPosted by
Fargo Updates

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(FARGO, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fargo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fargo, GAPosted by
Fargo Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FARGO, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Fargo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.