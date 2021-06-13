Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.