Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.