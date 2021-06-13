Cancel
Everglades City, FL

Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Everglades City Journal
 9 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvSxLL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

