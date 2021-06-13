Cancel
Kake, AK

Sunday has sun for Kake — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Kake Journal
Kake Journal
 9 days ago

(KAKE, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvSvZt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kake, AK
With Kake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

