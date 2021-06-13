Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Portage, MN

A rainy Sunday in Grand Portage — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 9 days ago

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Sunday is set to be rainy in Grand Portage, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Portage:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvStoR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage, MN
2
Followers
59
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Portage, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Portage: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Showers
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Grand Portage

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!