Bieber, CA

Bieber Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 9 days ago

BIEBER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvSr2z00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bieber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Bieber

(BIEBER, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bieber. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!