Basketball

Update on the latest sports

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have climbed back into their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, avoiding an 0-3 hole. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers in a 132-106 trouncing of the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Paul George chipped in 31 points, marking the second time he and Leonard have scored at least 30 in the same postseason game this year.

MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros 6/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros will have their fourth match at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The White Sox are struggling against Houston in this series. They have hauled three straight wins and ended the recent match with a score of 3-7. Chicago made 3 runs, 8 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Adam Engel scored the first point for the team in the 3rd inning. Andrew Vaughn and Danny Mendick scored each in the 7th. The White Sox are 1st in the AL Central standings with a 43-28 record.
MLBallfans.co

Lopez scheduled to start for Miami against Chicago

Miami Marlins (30-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-31, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -118, Marlins +103; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBrotoballer.com

2B and SS Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

We're barreling toward the halfway point of the 2021 season, and with the onslaught of injuries showing no signs of stopping, diligence on the waiver wire is as crucial as ever. Most of the players who will be written up in this feature won't be the next breakout star. Some...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wants Consistency From MLB

Major League Baseball issued a memo last week to every club about the impending enforcement of their rules regarding the use of foreign substances on baseballs. While MLB is reportedly hoping to avoid levying punishment by letting public pressure force pitchers to stop, the league is willing to suspend players who don’t follow the mid-season rule change.
MLBblackchronicle.com

Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle hits three home runs vs. Blue Jays but Baltimore bullpen blows four-run lead

Major League Baseball won’t hold this year’s Home Run Derby until July 12, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles served as a handy preview on Saturday. The two teams combined to launch nine home runs as part of a 10-7 Toronto victory. Three players launched multiple shots of their own: Marcus Semien, Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Mountcastle, who recorded the season’s seventh three-homer contest.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 21

The Angels played six games over the last week and Ohtani homered six times. The only game he didn’t homer in was on Thursday when he pitched six innings against Detroit and allowed just one earned on the mound. The six homers this week tie him for the league lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 23 apiece but let’s not forget that Ohtani has also been marvelous on the pitching rubber too with a sub-3.00 ERA that was lowered on Thursday. We also found out over the weekend that Ohtani will be participating in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field during the All-Star break which should be an absolute sight to see.
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

Shohei Ohtani hurts Detroit Tigers with homer on Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby,...
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

A-grounded out for Naquin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Barnhart in the 6th. c-singled for Castillo in the 7th. d-doubled for Stammen in the 7th. e-struck out for Hembree in the 9th. E_Votto (2), Naquin (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, San Diego 7. 2B_Stephenson (10), Pham (8). 3B_Myers (1). RBIs_Votto (30),...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 6/21/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Rays' Wander Franco, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to debut on Tuesday

Rays' Wander Franco, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to debut on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The top prospect in all of Major League Baseball is making his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays this week. The Rays revealed Sunday they're calling up shortstop Wander Franco, who is set...
MLBsportsmedia101.com

6/21/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The schedule has gotten taxing for the New York Mets (36-29), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 33 games in 31 days as they begin to make up some of the many games that have been postponed off of their schedule. The Mets are fresh off a series loss against the Washington Nationals and have another doubleheader on tap for today as they begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves (33-36). First pitch for Game 1 of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Citi Field while the nightcap won’t start any earlier than 8:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Times

The Sports Report: Clippers lose to Phoenix Suns in Game 1

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news. Andrew Greif on the Clippers: The Clippers waited 51 years to reach Sunday, a conference-finals debut that began when they left their hotel in 111-degree heat and entered the crucible of a raucous, roaring road arena. But four...
MLBTimes Reporter

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.