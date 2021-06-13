Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springview, NE

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Springview News Watch
Springview News Watch
 9 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) A sunny Sunday is here for Springview, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvSoe200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springview News Watch

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
1
Followers
69
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springview, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STANBERRY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Arkadelphia, ARPosted by
Arkadelphia Today

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arkadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hailey, IDPosted by
Hailey Times

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAILEY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.