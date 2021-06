In the third game against Atlanta, the 76ers almost went well. Joel Embiid handled the double double team at a master level, Ben Simmons performed well in the third quarter, and Tobias Harris filled the vacancy all night, showing us his playoffs Some of the best playoffs I’ve seen in my career. But seeing Danny Green wearing walking boots is very frustrating, and when discussing Green’s plight late on Friday night, Dr. Rivers did not really inspire hope.