Lilliwaup, WA

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
 9 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lilliwaup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvSeom00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while light rain likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

