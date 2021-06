Grilling season is here, and that means it’s time to stock your fridge and coolers with summer beers. One of life’s greatest pleasures is standing before a glowing grill, spatula in one hand, frosty beer in the other, as sausages slowly turn taut and burgers reach a happy medium rare. The best beers to drink during and after a grilling session are lower in alcohol, but not lacking in flavor. They run the gamut from brisk-drinking pilsners with more bite than the average lager to watermelon-infused sour ales and hazy session IPAs that’ll let you keep your wit while you man the grill.