Getting There: Commuters deserve new alternatives to the trains

Not with a bang, but a whimper. That’s how commuters seem to be moving, albeit in small numbers, back to working in-person in their New York City offices. Leaving the comfort of your home office and Zoom-nasium won’t be easy, as many of us have found ways to be so much more productive without wasting hours commuting. But when the boss says “jump,” you’ve got to ask yourself (and them), “how high?” when you really want to say “but why?”