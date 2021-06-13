Dana White provides update on his relationship with Paulo Costa: “He said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out”
UFC president Dana White provided an update on his relationship with Paulo Costa, saying "he said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out.". Costa recently blasted the UFC over fighter pay, suggesting that he never signed a contract to fight Jared Cannonier this summer because he wanted to get paid more for the fight. Costa compared UFC fighters to YouTubers-turned-boxers such as Jake Paul, who are making huge money these days. In response to those comments from Costa, White quipped that Costa should have started a YouTube channel when he was a teenager.