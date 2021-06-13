Dana White provides update on his relationship with Paulo Costa: “He said some nutty sh*t and I straightened it out”

UFC president Dana White shot down the notion that 185lbs champ Israel Adesanya has cleaned out the middleweight division ahead of UFC 263. Adesanya returns back to the middleweight division this Saturday night when he takes on Marvin Vettori in a rematch that headlines UFC 263. Coming off of his first career loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Adesanya is eager to get back into the Octagon and bounce back into the win column. Had he won the fight with Blachowicz, it’s likely that Adesanya would have given up his belt and continued to fight at the higher-weight class. But since he lost the fight, Adesanya is back down at 185lbs, and his first order of business is Vettori.