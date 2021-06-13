Cancel
Leopold, MO

Weather Forecast For Leopold

Posted by 
Leopold News Watch
 9 days ago

LEOPOLD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvSSAw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

