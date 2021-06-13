Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jayton, TX

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Jayton Post
Jayton Post
 9 days ago

(JAYTON, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Jayton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvSQPU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny

    • High 90 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jayton Post

Jayton Post

Jayton, TX
1
Followers
54
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Jayton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jayton, TXPosted by
Jayton Post

Sun forecast for Jayton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(JAYTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jayton, TXPosted by
Jayton Post

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jayton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jayton: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June
Jayton, TXPosted by
Jayton Post

Rainy forecast for Jayton? Jump on it!

(JAYTON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jayton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.