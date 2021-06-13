Daily Weather Forecast For Mexican Hat
MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 106 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 108 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 109 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.