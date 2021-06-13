Why You Need To Know A Lot More About Italian Mountain Cuisine

[For the latest information on requirements for leisure travel in Italy, go to Ministero della Salute.] Italy’s mountain cuisine has been in the culinary spotlight in recent years with Michelin-starred restaurants sprinkled across its Alpine range from the Valle d’Aosta to Friuli Venezia Giulia. But only one of these dining spots in the country’s far north can claim three of those coveted stars, and that’s the St Hubertus, located in the Dolomite town of San Cassiano. Since 1996 the restaurant has been under the direction of Norbert Niederkofler, among the country’s most acclaimed chefs, who with formidable inventiveness has given the food of his South Tyrol terroir a modern edge and luster, as well as border-transcending renown. Travelers have long visited San Cassiano for the Alpine sports and scenery, but now they also come to taste the work of a maestro turning out some of the most sophisticated cooking in Italy today. Adding to the remarkability of his achievements is that Niederkofler uses only local mountain produce to do so.