Murdo Daily Weather Forecast

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F 12 to 16 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 16 to 22 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 28 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.