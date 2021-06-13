Murdo Daily Weather Forecast
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 16 to 22 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
