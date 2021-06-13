Cancel
Murdo, SD

Murdo Daily Weather Forecast

Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 9 days ago

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvSHiB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

