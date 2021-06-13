2,584. Late Phases (2014)

The world of stand-up comedy is a beastly place, and it does not come as a surprise there could be a monster living there, especially in Los Angeles. I was a photographer at a comedy club many years ago in Newport Beach. It was a cutthroat business, and no one got anywhere without kissing the owner’s butt. I saw many great comics get cut night after night, just because the boss had a better deal going with someone else. I started hanging out because I had pictured myself as a comedy writer, but alas that never came to be. Maybe it was the fact that I was only 18 when I started going in there. I’m amazed it took as long as it did to eventually get kicked out for being underage.